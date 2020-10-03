SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,069.41

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,069.41 and traded as low as $1,890.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1,908.00, with a volume of 17,811 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,007.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

