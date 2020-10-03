Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

