Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

