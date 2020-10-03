SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $877.05

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $877.05 and traded as high as $960.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $954.60, with a volume of 2,438,260 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 878 ($11.47) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.46 ($11.40).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 877.05.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that SEGRO plc will post 2437.9998705 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

