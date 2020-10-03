Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $18,910,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $8,102,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $7,145,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

