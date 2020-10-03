ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SFBS stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

