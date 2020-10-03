Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 241,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 249,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.