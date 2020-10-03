Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.03. Shawcor shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 491,394 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $158.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

