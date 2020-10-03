Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.74.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $688.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

