Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Drops By 12.4%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.