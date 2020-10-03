Short Interest in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Rises By 25.5%

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

