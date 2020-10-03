Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Declines By 11.0%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Xunlei by 35.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.70. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

