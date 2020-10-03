Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 199.04% from the company’s current price.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $16,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 573.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.