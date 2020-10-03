Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.06

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.06 and traded as high as $256.20. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $252.50, with a volume of 32,408 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.