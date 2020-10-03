Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after buying an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $51.87 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

