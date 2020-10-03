Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SONA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $111,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

