Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

