SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.16. 68,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 61,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

