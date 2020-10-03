SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.