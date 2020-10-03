Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

STXB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

