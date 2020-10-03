SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.