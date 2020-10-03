SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $252.54

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $252.54 and traded as low as $177.70. SSP Group shares last traded at $187.90, with a volume of 1,469,854 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. The firm has a market cap of $999.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.54.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

