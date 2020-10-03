StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

