State Street Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

STT stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.