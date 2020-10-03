Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 12,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

STGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $149.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.61.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

