Steven M. Capelli Sells 34,103 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 34,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $159,261.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 376,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,250.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven M. Capelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,969,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

