Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 3,115 call options.

NYSE IVZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,051,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

