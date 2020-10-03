Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

