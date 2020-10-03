Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Sunrun worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,777,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $76.45 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7,637.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.