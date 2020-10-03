Susan Bobulsky Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 138,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

