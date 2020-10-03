Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

