T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lowered by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.09 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

