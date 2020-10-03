Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $506,134.75 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $12,279,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

