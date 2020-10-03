Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

