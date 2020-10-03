Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

