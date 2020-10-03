Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $540,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

