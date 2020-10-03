TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.10. TDb Split shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 18,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

TDb Split Company Profile (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.