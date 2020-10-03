Teleflex Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $10.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.48. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.