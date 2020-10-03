TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 298,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,308,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.77 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

