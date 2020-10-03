Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Temenos stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

