Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at $46,818,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.11 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

