Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE THC opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 102,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.