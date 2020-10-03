Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 1,629.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1,249.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.