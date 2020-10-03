TheStreet Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

