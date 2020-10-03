Thor Gjerdrum Sells 8,333 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRK stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.