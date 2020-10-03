Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

