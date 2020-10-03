Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Stock Price Up 3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) shares rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.