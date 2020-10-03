Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

