Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO opened at $11.82 on Friday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

