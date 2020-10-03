TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 4,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 1.99% of TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

